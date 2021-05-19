Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1,016.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

