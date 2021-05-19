Telsey Advisory Group Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

