Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 168,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,251,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 105.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

