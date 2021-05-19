Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Shares of TEO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TEO. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

