TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

