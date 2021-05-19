TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $138.99.
In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
