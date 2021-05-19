TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kingstone Companies worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

