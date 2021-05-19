TCW Group Inc. Purchases 6,859 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

