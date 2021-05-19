TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 22.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

