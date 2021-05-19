TCW Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $190.17 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.