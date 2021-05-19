Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.44

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.44 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 179.35 ($2.34). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 175.65 ($2.29), with a volume of 8,225,028 shares.

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 251 shares of company stock valued at $44,951 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

