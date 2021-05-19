Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

TGT opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

