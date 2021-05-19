T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

