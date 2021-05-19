Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE SYX opened at $34.12 on Monday. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $271,542.24. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 over the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Systemax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Systemax by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Systemax by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Systemax by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

