Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 675.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

