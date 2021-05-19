SwftCoin Trading Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $9.37 million and $25.60 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.31 or 0.09844508 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

