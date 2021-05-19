Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.