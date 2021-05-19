SVB Leerink Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $159.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

BNTX opened at $194.50 on Monday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

