SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOOK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $19.51 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

