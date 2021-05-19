Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 90,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,599. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SRGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

