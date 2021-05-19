Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Hits $45,321.12

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $45,321.12 and approximately $3,332.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

