Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.73

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEPGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Superdry alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.