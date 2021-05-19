Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Sunrun worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.00 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,251. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.