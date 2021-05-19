SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87. 38,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,692,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,479. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

