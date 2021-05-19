Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,835 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 889% compared to the average daily volume of 590 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.