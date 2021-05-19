Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 1,805 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 6.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

