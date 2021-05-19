Suncoast Equity Management Has $401,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 49,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

