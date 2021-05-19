Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 4,197 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 6,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

