Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%.
SMMT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
