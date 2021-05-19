Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%.

SMMT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

