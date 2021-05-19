Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.