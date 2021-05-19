Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

