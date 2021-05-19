Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

