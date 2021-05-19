Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

NYSE RL opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

