Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

