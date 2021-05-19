Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

