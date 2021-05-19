Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527,625 shares of company stock worth $39,491,230. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

