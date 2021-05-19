Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.52 ($17.08).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR SZU traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.36 ($16.89). 132,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.92 and its 200-day moving average is €13.03.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

