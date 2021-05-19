Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 83.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 878,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400,382 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.