Strategic Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

