Strategic Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

