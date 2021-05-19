Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

