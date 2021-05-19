Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

