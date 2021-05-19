Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 322.48, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

