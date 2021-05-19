Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

