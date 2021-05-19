Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.59. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

