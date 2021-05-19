Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

