Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Call Options (BATS:PICK)

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,112% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

PICK opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

