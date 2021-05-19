Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Diageo Call Options (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $190.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

