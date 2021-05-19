STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.32

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.32 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 58,658 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Get STM Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.