Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $1,426,721.66 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.