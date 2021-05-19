Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $1.79

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $7.18 million and $5.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

